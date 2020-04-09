Drive-Thru Screening Locations

People can get tested for COVID‑19 at drive‑thru locations in certain parts of Texas.

Things to consider when looking for a drive-thru testing site:

Do I know the screening criteria for the drive-thru testing site?

Do I know the operating hours for the drive-thru testing site?

Do I know if the drive-thru testing site is covered by my insurance provider and/or how the billing process works?

Do I know how to get my testing results?

Call ahead or visit the testing site website for information, as screening criteria and operating hours may change.

How to get your COVID-19 test results:

Please contact the telephone number or online lab information provided on your drive-thru testing receipt. If your specimen was sent to LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics to be tested, the following document contains instructions on how to obtain your COVID-19 test results online:

How to Log in to LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics (PDF, V.1.0, released 3/31/2020)

Drive-Thru Testing Site Map:

The testing sites included in the drive-thru testing site map are not run or overseen by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Details are accurate according to the best available information at the time of listing. DSHS will update information as it becomes available.

Drive-Thru Testing Site Map